154834
154429
Entertainment  

From Top Gun to real pilot

- | Story: 279255

Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell is now a qualified pilot, after completing his flight school training, paid for by co-star Tom Cruise.

The 31-year-old star announced the happy news on his Instagram page, sharing a video of himself following his first solo flight.

"Try not falling in love with aviation after living out every pilot's dream while shooting @topgunmovie," he wrote. "Especially when you see the way @tomcruise flexes it. After wrapping a shooting day, Tom would rocket off into the sunset in his P-51 while I would limply shuffle into the cast van. "The wings were just so much cooler than the wheels...and for Christmas, Tom bought me an iPad with my flight school downloaded and prepaid. And yesterday, after months of flying, studying, and testing...I'm the real deal."

In the clip, Glen was seen looking jubilant after completing the flight, while his instructor tore the T-shirt off of him.

Explaining the tradition, the actor wrote: "It's a tradition in the aviation community for your instructor to tear away your shirt signifying that teacher's finally 'off your back.' My instructor @wallysaygers is just following ceremony, he doesn't rip off my clothes after every flight."

Concluding his post, Glen wrote: "Thank you Walt for being my sky shepherd, thank you Shane for making my @corsair_aviation experience effortless, and thank you Tom for being my hype man every step of the way."

Top Gun: Maverick, which sees Tom reprise his role as Maverick, is due for release in July.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Entertainment News

145991


Super spoiled pup gets held by owner in hilarious fashion

Must Watch
Hefty Lefty is just so spoiled. Check it out! Too funny!
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Thursday morning awesomeness is here!
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Dave Grohl: ‘New Foo Fighters album is unlike anything we’ve ever done’
Music
Dave Grohl can’t wait for fans to hear the Foo...


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
Soft 103.9
Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


154703
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
153357



155732