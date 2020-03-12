155392
Lady Gaga's new book

Lady Gaga is sharing "personal notes of empowerment" as part of a new book promoting kindness and self-love.

The pop superstar has joined forces with representatives from her youth mental health and wellness charity, the Born This Way Foundation, to unveil Channel Kindness: Stories of Kindness and Community.

The book is filled with "inspirational stories written by young people" and features a few self-help tips from the Poker Face hitmaker herself, according to a press release.

It adds, "The stories in Channel Kindness include a young writer who discovered the power of self-love after being bullied at school, someone who started a movement to lift the stigma around mental health, and another who created safe spaces for LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer) youth."

Promoting the September release on the Born This Way Foundation Instagram page, officials write, "We are so excited to announce our #ChannelKindness book!

"Preorder now for inspiring, brave stories from our young storytellers. We couldn't be more proud of them and to share this book with you!"

Gaga founded her charity with her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, in 2012.

