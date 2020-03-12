Prince Harry pranked

Photo: All rights reserved. Prince Harry

Prince Harry has reportedly fallen victim to a pair of Russian pranksters posing as young climate activist Greta Thunberg and her father in a pair of hoax phone interviews.



YouTube stars Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov have released recordings of what they claim to be wide-ranging chats conducted with the Duke of Sussex in late December and January, while he was staying on Vancouver Island with his wife Meghan Markle and son Archie.



According to the audio footage, released to The Sun, the Prince apparently accused U.S. President Donald Trump of having "blood on his hands" for ignoring global warming concerns in favor of pushing the interests of the coal industry.



He is also said to have commented to the fake Thunberg, "Trump will want to meet you to make him look better, but he won't want to have a discussion about climate change with you because you will outsmart him."



Harry went on to describe the world as "a troubled place... being led by some very sick people."



He also appeared to have been coaxed into opening up about his and Meghan's decision to step away from the royal family, accusing tabloid reporters of trying to "sink" the couple.



"Sometimes the right decision isn't always the easy one," the 35 year old explained. "And this decision certainly wasn't the easy one but it was the right decision for our family, the right decision to be able to protect my son. And I think there's a hell of a lot of people around the world that can identify and respect us for putting our family first."



A spokesperson for the couple has declined to confirm or deny the authenticity of the recording.



Prince Harry isn't the first public figure to have been duped by the pranksters - Kuznetsov and Stolyarov have previously managed to trick Sir Elton John, Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix, and U.S. presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders into unknowingly taking part in hoax calls.