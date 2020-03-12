Meghan Trainor wants kids

Photo: All rights reserved. Meghan Trainor

Meghan Trainor is hoping to start a family "within the next two years."



The All About That Bass hitmaker, 26, is currently serving as a coach on the U.K. series of The Voice, but threw her future on the show into question when she said she'll do more TV work "when I have babies."



"I want to do less touring, more go to my show, write songs and then go home with my kids," she told Britain's Daily Mirror newspaper, adding: "I'm not pregnant right now, by the way!



"I wish, I would love to be. But I'm too busy. I've got it mapped out. I'm on tour with Maroon 5 after this so hopefully I'll get to write songs and stuff."



The Dear Future Husband singer continued: "But after that tour I warned my team, 'I'm going to a doctor and asking them how does this pregnancy stuff happen? Like real fast cause I want to get pregnant now!' I want kids within the next two years, for sure."



Meghan also discussed her family plans with US Weekly at the weekend (08Mar20), telling the outlet a slightly different story, and insisting she planned to prioritize her own health before getting pregnant.



"I'm not in a rush to do it (have kids)," she shared. "I know I want to soon, but I want to get really, really healthy first. Like, I'm watching everything I eat. I'm working out every single day and, like, really treating myself with health stuff right now."



She also told Britain's The Sun in January that her "ovaries are crying all the time" and she wants five children.



But for now, she's missing her husband, actor Daryl Sabara, 27, while she's based in the U.K., although she admits she finds the change of scene "refreshing".



"I get to be in London weeks at a time, every month, which has been amazing," she smiled. "I do miss the L.A. (Los Angeles) food, though. Everyone's telling me the food here (London) is amazing. But tell me where, because I can't find it."