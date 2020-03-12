153252
154489
Entertainment  

Riverdale halts production

- | Story: 279251

The producers of TV hit Riverdale have temporarily shut down production in Vancouver following reports a crew member has been in contact with a coronavirus victim.

Hours after the World Health Organization declared the virus was an official pandemic, Warner Bros. bosses have confirmed a Riverdale set regular is "currently receiving a medical evaluation."

"We are working closely with the appropriate authorities and health agencies in Vancouver to identify and contact all individuals who may have come into direct contact with our team member," a statement reads.

"The health and safety of our employees, casts and crews is always our top priority. We have and will continue to take precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world.

"Out of an abundance of caution, production on Riverdale is currently suspended."

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Entertainment News

143436


Super spoiled pup gets held by owner in hilarious fashion

Must Watch
Hefty Lefty is just so spoiled. Check it out! Too funny!
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Thursday morning awesomeness is here!
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Dave Grohl: ‘New Foo Fighters album is unlike anything we’ve ever done’
Music
Dave Grohl can’t wait for fans to hear the Foo...


154641
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
151028
Soft 103.9
Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


153864
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
154361



154275
154362