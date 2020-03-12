Riverdale halts production

Photo: All rights reserved.

The producers of TV hit Riverdale have temporarily shut down production in Vancouver following reports a crew member has been in contact with a coronavirus victim.



Hours after the World Health Organization declared the virus was an official pandemic, Warner Bros. bosses have confirmed a Riverdale set regular is "currently receiving a medical evaluation."



"We are working closely with the appropriate authorities and health agencies in Vancouver to identify and contact all individuals who may have come into direct contact with our team member," a statement reads.

"The health and safety of our employees, casts and crews is always our top priority. We have and will continue to take precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world.



"Out of an abundance of caution, production on Riverdale is currently suspended."