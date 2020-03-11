Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson announce COVID-19 diagnosis

Photo: The Canadian Press

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson have announced they have tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a statement posted to Instagram Wednesday, the 63-year-old couple were the first celebrities to go public with a diagnosis.

The pair were in Australia for the production of a film.

Read the statement below:

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.

Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?

We’ll keep the world posted and updated.