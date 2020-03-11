Cardi B in a panic

Photo: All rights reserved. Cardi B

Cardi B has admitted she's "scared" and "panicking" about the coronavirus in an Instagram video on Tuesday night.



The 27-year-old Bodak Yellow singer donned a bronze chainmail gown for the clip, in which she ranted about the global spread of COVID-19 - cases of which passed the 115,000 mark globally on Wednesday.



"Let me tell y'all motherf***ers something, I don't know what this coronavirus is about," the mother-of-one began. "I don't understand how that s**t was from Wuhan, China, now all of a sudden this s**t is on motherf**king tour."



Adding that she gets a "lot of s**t" from China, Cardi continued: "Guess what ... a lot of s**t comes from motherf**king China, b***h. If you're wondering why your motherf**king weave or your Fashionnova motherf**king packages haven't arrived, guess what b**h - coronavirus! Coronavirus!"



"I'm telling you, s**t is real! S**t is getting real - b***h, I'm scared."



Captioning her video on the site, Cardi wrote: "Ya keep playing I'm deada*s F***IN SCARED. I'm stocking up on food."



Luckily, Cardi isn't on the road at the moment, but many of her peers have been forced to cancel live dates because of the spread of the virus. It was also announced on Tuesday that the Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals have been postponed by six months because of the disease.