Celine negative for virus

Celine Dion has tested negative for the coronavirus, but has been forced to postpone two shows after falling ill with a "common cold."

The 51-year-old singer apologized in a statement on her Facebook page as she revealed doctors had instructed her to rest and recover, meaning she's unable to perform at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, and at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Friday.

"I'm so sorry for disappointing my fans in Washington D.C. and Pittsburgh," she said. "I hope everyone understands."

The statement went on to reveal that Celine had started suffering from the "symptoms of a common cold" on Monday night, after completing a six-show run in the New York area.

"The symptoms persisted into Tuesday, and her doctors instructed her to rest for the next 5-7 days," the statement continued. "After testing her, the doctors concluded that her virus was not related to COVID-19."

The Washington and Pittsburgh dates have been rescheduled until November.

