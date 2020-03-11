153252
153439
Entertainment  

No more Playmate of Year

- | Story: 279150

Playboy is ending its Playmate of the Year title after 50 years, a representative for the men's lifestyle and entertainment magazine has confirmed.

Since 1960, the publication, founded by Hugh Hefner, has handed out the award to its favorite Playmate of the Month from the previous year, with Jenny McCarthy, Anna Nicole Smith, and Victoria Silvstedt all receiving the honour.

However, speaking to the New York Post's gossip column Page Six, a representative confirmed it will be replaced by Playmates of the Year, which will "celebrate all 12 diverse Playmates of the Month" from the previous year.

"The point of this change was to not exclude anyone and instead of honouring one Playmate they're honoring all 12 diverse Playmates of the Year for each of their unique contributions to the brand," they said.

"They had an exceptional group of impressive diverse women join the Playboy family as Playmates for 2019. These women are accomplished advocates and admirable personalities in their own right. We wanted to raise the group up as a whole and felt that there was a need to commemorate each of them one more time."

They added the change will pave the way for "a more inclusive celebration," meaning the last-ever Playmate of the Year will be 2019 winner, Jordan Emanuel.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Entertainment News

143436


This pup decides to eat her treat right on top of the cat

Must Watch
We can’t blame the dog, since the cat does look comfy to lean against while having a snack. Priceless!
Daily Dose
Galleries
The Dose is waiting for you to put your feet up and waste some...
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Jenna Dewan gives birth to second child
Showbiz
Jenna Dewan is a new mom. The actress has given birth to her...


152455
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
151028
Soft 103.9
Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


155216
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
154569



154362