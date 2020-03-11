155392
Santana cancels Euro tour

Santana have canceled their upcoming European tour due to concerns surrounding the spread of coronavirus.

The group was set to hit the road on their Miraculous 2020 World Tour, which was scheduled to kick off March 14 in Bologna, Italy.

However, as more than 116,000 cases of the virus have been registered worldwide, with more than 4,000 fatalities, the group has made the decision to axe the jaunt.

"It is with great disappointment that I have to inform our fans that we are canceling our upcoming Europe Tour," President of Universal Tone Management, Michael Vrionis, said in a statement. "Many countries have made the decision to restrict public gatherings in excess of 1,000 people to curb the potential spread of coronavirus (COVID-19)."

He added: "While we deeply regret this unfortunate circumstance, the safety of our fans is the main priority for the Santana Organization. We will keep you all informed of new performance dates as they are made, and will make every effort to return to Europe soon."

Santana is one of the many acts cancelling or postponing tours globally due to the ongoing pandemic, with Pearl Jam, Madonna, Queen, Ciara, BTS, and Mariah Carey all taking similar precautions.

Plans for the group's 32-date North American summer tour with Earth, Wind and Fire remain in place, with the trek slated to begin in June.

139157