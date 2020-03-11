Mel B nanny scandal

Photo: All rights reserved. Mel B

Mel B has accused the nanny she claimed "wrecked" her marriage to Stephen Belafonte of being his mistress.



According to Britain's The Sun newspaper, the Spice Girls star, 44, alleged in legal papers the Lorraine Gilles, 29, is living with her ex-husband and their eight-year-old daughter, Madison.



Mel previously obtained a five-year restraining order against her former nanny in 2017, with a judge ordering Gilles to stay at least 100 yards away from the star, as well as banning her from going near Mel's children. Now, Mel is reportedly suing her for flouting the restraining order after discovering the new information.



The Sun reported Mel claimed Belafonte, 44, told Madison to refer to Gilles as "Jenny" to keep the relationship a secret, which the youngster apparently told her sister Phoenix, 21, who knew about the restraining order.



"I am shocked that our daughter would be forced to perpetuate a lie formed by her father simply to keep his mistress/girlfriend/nanny out of trouble," Mel said in papers filed in a Los Angeles court.



"It is psychologically abusive for our little girl to be forced to keep secrets for her father or be made to believe that she cannot share what she wants... with her mother."



Belafonte, who divorced Mel in 2017, is seeking full physical and legal custody of Madison, and claims he has become her sole caregiver, taking care of her for much of 2018 and 2019, because the singer has spent the majority of her time back in her native U.K.



The Wannabe hitmaker split from her husband of 10 years after alleging he abused her during their marriage, and came between her and her family - allegations he has denied.