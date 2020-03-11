Combs still feels guilty

Luke Combs felt "guilty" he didn't know about the shooting at the Route 91 Harvest music festival in 2017 until after it had happened.
The 30-year-old singer had just handed the stage at the Las Vegas festival over to Jason Aldean, when gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire on the crowd - leaving 58 people dead. The tragedy was felt around the world, but Luke found out about it later - a fact that made him feel more than a little guilty.
"I had just played, I was watching Jason's show, and somehow I got through the entire thing without seeing any blood or injuries," he told Britain's The Times newspaper. "I didn't know what was going on until after it happened and I felt guilty about that. It was one of the most devastating things that has ever happened in the United States and it didn't hit me until later."
Before the massacre, Combs was affiliated with the National Rifle Association's music wing - NRA Country. The link led to him being drawn into a political debate, which the Beautiful Crazy star remains unwilling to discuss.
"People attacked me and pulled me into this political firestorm, which I stay away from because nothing good can come out of it," he insisted. "Someone who doesn't know me, who hasn't been involved in this horrible situation, shouldn't try to politicize me and my band."
