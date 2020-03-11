155433
Sheen shoots down claims

Charlie Sheen has shot down repeated claims he raped a teenage Corey Haim, made in a new documentary.

Actor Corey Feldman makes the accusation in (My) Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys - a new film that premiered on Monday night in Los Angeles.

In the documentary, The Lost Boys star shares what he says Haim told him about the former Two and a Half Men star's alleged actions on the set of 1986 film Lucas, but in a new statement to the Huffington Post, Sheen is vehemently denying Feldman's allegations.

"These sick, twisted and outlandish allegations never occurred," Sheen writes, urging media outlets to "consider the source" and read what Haim's mother Judy Haim has said about the story.

Sheen sued National Enquirer bosses for libel in 2017 after they printed Feldman's rape allegations. Judy Haim has previously denied Sheen raped her late son, telling Entertainment Tonight in 2017, "My son never mentioned Charlie. We never talked about Charlie. It was all made up. If my son was here to hear all of this he would throw up."

