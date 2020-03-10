Preggo Maren wows crowd

Photo: All rights reserved. Maren Morris

Maren Morris didn't let the fact she's nine months pregnant get in the way of her delivering a stellar performance at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in Texas on Monday.



The country music star is expecting her first child, a son, with husband Ryan Hurd, but the hitmaker didn't hold back as she took the stage and thrilled fans with an energetic set.



"If go into labor during this show, it's all good because it just means that my kid really wanted to be born in Texas," she told the crowd, reported the Houston Chronicle.



She added: "He's kicking. He knows that my adrenaline is on full blast!"



The mom-to-be stunned as she hit the stage in a dazzling jumpsuit complete with silver fringe, and documented the night with a series of snaps online, including a video of herself riding through the stadium and waving goodbye to her fans.



Maren ended the night on her private jet, writing alongside a snap of her boarding the plane, "That's a wrap, Texas. #9monthsAndDidTheFreakingRodeo."



The Girl hitmaker isn't planning to take much time off after giving birth, as her first post-pregnancy tour will launch in early June. RSVP: The Tour kicks off in Boston, Massachusetts on 5 June, and stays on the road until October, when she will wrap up the jaunt in Los Angeles.