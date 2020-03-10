154834
151065
Entertainment  

Swift is most-Googled

- | Story: 279048

Taylor Swift has been revealed as Google's most-searched for woman in music of 2020.

The search engine honoured International Women's Day on Sunday by revealing their data surrounding the most looked-up women on the Internet.

According to Google, Taylor topped the list of searches among women in music, while Serena Williams was the most-searched for female athlete. Awkwafina was the most searched-for woman in comedy, and Toni Morrison was the most-searched for female author.

Meanwhile, searches for "songs about girl power" have reached an all-time high in America, while queries about "women's empowerment" have increased by more than 330 per cent in the U.S. since 2004.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Entertainment News

145991


Golden Retriever’s reaction to a litter of puppies is absolutely priceless

Must Watch
Check out how this dog reacts to a litter of puppies. Priceless!
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Daily morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Tom Brady launching production firm with Russo brothers project
Showbiz
American football superstar Tom Brady is heading to Hollywood to...


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
154641
Soft 103.9
Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


153864
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
154361



155000
139157