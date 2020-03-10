Swift is most-Googled

Photo: All rights reserved. Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has been revealed as Google's most-searched for woman in music of 2020.



The search engine honoured International Women's Day on Sunday by revealing their data surrounding the most looked-up women on the Internet.



According to Google, Taylor topped the list of searches among women in music, while Serena Williams was the most-searched for female athlete. Awkwafina was the most searched-for woman in comedy, and Toni Morrison was the most-searched for female author.



Meanwhile, searches for "songs about girl power" have reached an all-time high in America, while queries about "women's empowerment" have increased by more than 330 per cent in the U.S. since 2004.