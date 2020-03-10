Kaley Cuoco is finally moving in with husband Karl Cook two years after the couple tied the knot.
The Big Bang Theory star and her man have famously lived apart since becoming husband and wife, and now the pair will be living under the same roof following the completion of construction on their Los Angeles house.
"We are built, we are so excited," Cuoco tells Access Hollywood.
The actress, who has been busy filming her new HBO Max series The Flight Attendant, reveals she has yet to spend the night at her new digs.
"We haven't spent an evening in it yet," she says. "Actually Karl has been at home and I said, 'Why don't you stay at the house?', but he's waiting for me to get there and have all the animals there. When I wrap in April, that will be our first time in our new house."
The 34 year old jokes she and Karl are finally taking a huge step in their relationship: "We are going steady," she laughs. "He gave me his letterman jacket and we are moving in together."
Kaley moves in with hubby
Kaley Cuoco is finally moving in with husband Karl Cook two years after the couple tied the knot.
More Entertainment News
Recent Trending
- Game shows axe audienceCalifornia - 7:45 am
- Tax relief over virusWashington, DC - 7:40 am
- Markets surge after crashBusiness - 7:06 am
- Quarantine flight arrivesTrenton, Ont. - 7:02 am
- Leagues close locker roomsSports - 6:55 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]