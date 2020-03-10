153010
Entertainment  

Bynes ordered into care

Amanda Bynes has been ordered to enter a psychiatric facility a day after it was revealed her three-week engagement had ended.

A judge in her conservatorship case made the decision after meeting with the troubled Hairspray star, family members and her now-former fiance, Paul Michael, last week.

Sources tell The Blast the meeting sparked the end of the couple's engagement.

Bynes initially agreed to enter the facility, but she failed to check in over the weekend.

The actress has been struggling with mental health issues for years since a series of legal problems forced her into a conservatorship with her parents.

