Ellie Goulding bares all

Photo: All rights reserved. Ellie Goulding

Ellie Goulding has bared all for one of her most revealing interviews and photo shoots, raving about married life to husband Caspar Jopling.



The singer is celebrating the 10th anniversary of her first album, Lights, by disrobing for a new #Legend magazine spread - and in one shot she's completely naked, covering up with her long blonde hair and a hand.



And the accompanying interview is just as raw, with the Love Me Like You Do singer admitting she was a "total mess" in her 20s and has never felt more independent as Mrs. Jopling.



"I found so much more happiness in myself without relying on another person," she tells the publication. "I'm married now, so you would think that would be the cue for me to be dependent on the other person, but actually I couldn't feel more independent than I do right now.



"It's a strange paradox, because marriage seems as though it should give you some kind of closure for something. But I feel the opposite - it feels like a kind of freedom."



Going back to her 20s, before she had met her husband, Goulding admits she was all over the place: "Back then I was extremely curious.... I guess I was such a curious person, but I was very confused."