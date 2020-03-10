Kiss cancel meet & greets

Photo: WENN

Rockers Kiss have cancelled all upcoming meet-and-greet events on their End Of The Road farewell tour due to coronavirus fears.



The band's manager, Doc McGhee, has released a statement explaining Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley and their bandmates have been advised to "temporarily" axe the backstage get togethers as venue officials and local authorities struggle to contain the spread of COVID-19.



"Our meet and greets have always offered us and you our fans a unique opportunity to literally stand shoulder to shoulder together," McGhee's statement reads. "After many discussions with experts in the field, we have been advised to temporarily cancel these events given the reality that we do this nightly for a hundred or more fans.



"Shows will continue as scheduled and we look forward to resuming our time with you backstage."



Over 100,000 people around the world have contracted the coronavirus and more than 3,000 people have died.



At least Kiss are still on the road - Madonna, Green Day, Whitesnake, Queen and Slipknot have all cancelled shows due to virus concerns.