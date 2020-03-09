155392
Entertainment  

Spielberg’s daughter is sober

Steven Spielberg's 23-year-old adopted daughter Mikaela is celebrating one week of sobriety.

One week after being arrested following a domestic violence incident against her fiance Chuck Pankow last weekend (29Feb-01Mar20), the star took to Instagram to inform her followers that she "just celebrated a week sober"

"Navigating my own fears like a pro who somehow still knows nothing," she wrote on Sunday. "Send me good loving energy y'all and I can try to put that into the world.

"I'll still be a flirty odd duck at the end of the day," Mikaela continued. "I'm really trying to improve my connection to my body and manifest personal safety and genuine caution as it relates to me."

The daughter of the filmmaker, who also appeared to have cleared her account of all previous posts, ended with the hashtags "#alcoholismawareness" and "#soberentertainer".

Mikaela will attend a court hearing on Monday after being charged with misdemeanor domestic violence. She told British newspapers The Sun that she looks forward to clearing her name.

