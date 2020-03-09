Dolly - Playboy at 75?

155392
Dolly Parton is keen to celebrate her 75th birthday on the cover of Playboy magazine.

The country legend last graced the front of the men's magazine in 1978 - when she donned a Playboy Bunny outfit - and now she'd like to celebrate her mid-70s next year with a return to the late Hugh Hefner's famous publication.

"I just turned 74 and I plan to be on the cover of Playboy magazine again," the Jolene singer told 60 Minutes Australia. "I did Playboy magazine years ago. I thought it would be such a hoot, if they'll go for it - I don't know if they will - if I could be on the cover again when I'm 75."

And she'd happily don the same Playboy Bunny gear, adding, "I could probably use it. Boobs are still the same."

Dolly will turn 75 in January next year.

Daniel Craig confirms James Bond life is over
Showbiz
Daniel Craig has confirmed reports he won't be back for a...


150923