Craig confirms 007 life over

Photo: All rights reserved. Daniel Craig

Daniel Craig has confirmed reports he won't be back for a sixth James Bond movie.



The actor guest hosted Saturday Night Live over the weekend and at the top of the show he shot down rumours suggesting he was considering one more film after the delayed release of No Time to Die in November.



In his monologue at the top of the comedy sketch show, the Brit said, "This next James Bond film is going to be my last, but it's gonna be one of the best."



He then poked fun at screenplay writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge, suggesting the new action blockbuster will have a few nods to her hit TV drama Fleabag, in which she played a dysfunctional 20-something who falls in love with a priest.



"We got Phoebe Waller-Bridge from Fleabag to come and help with the dialogue," he said. "It's not gonna be that different, but every so often, I will turn to the camera and I will say, 'The name's Bond, James Bond... Is it bad that I fancy the Pope?'"



He then offered up a "sneak peak" at No Time to Die, during which he portrayed an over-excited gambler surrounded by SNL castmembers.



Later in the show, his film's coronavirus-related delay was referenced in a joke, with SNL regular Colin Jost suggesting the movie should be retitled 'Time to Die'.