154834
154489
Entertainment  

Hicks' tornado terror

- | Story: 278952

Taylor Hicks is lucky to be alive after getting caught up in the tornado that tore through Nashville last week.

The 43-year-old singer, who won season five of American Idol, told People he "held on for dear life" as the tornado shook his home when it hit the area.

"This tornado seemed like it came out of nowhere," he said. "I remember looking outside my window and there was so much lightning, and then the power went off... it was not a flickering outage. It went off immediately in a blink of an eye, (and) that's when I knew I needed to get into a safe place."

Taylor found a safe space to hide in the garage, but recalled he "could feel the whole house completely shake, and I just had to get into the crawl space and I held on.

"I heard the debris. I heard the train sound. I held on for dear life," he explained. "There for a moment, it's almost like I went through temporary insanity because it's such a traumatic experience because you don't know at that point where the storm is tracking."

While the Do I Make You Proud star assured fans he is well, he revealed there is damage to his home, adding: "There were trees snapped. My roof is damaged. My patio furniture was in a tree three blocks from me... Halfway down my alleyway buildings had collapsed and roofs were missing."

Twenty-four people were killed in Tennessee during the tornado and violent storms on Tuesday. On Thursday, country music stars, including Dave Haywood and Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum, helped the Rebuilding Tennessee telethon raise $373,000 towards relief efforts in the area.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Entertainment News

143436


Backward cartwheel dog trick

Must Watch
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Monday mornings always start off better with the Dose.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Daniel Craig confirms James Bond life is over
Showbiz
Daniel Craig has confirmed reports he won’t be back for a...


151028
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
Soft 103.9
Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


154731
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
153357



139157