Hicks' tornado terror

Photo: All rights reserved. Taylor Hicks

Taylor Hicks is lucky to be alive after getting caught up in the tornado that tore through Nashville last week.



The 43-year-old singer, who won season five of American Idol, told People he "held on for dear life" as the tornado shook his home when it hit the area.



"This tornado seemed like it came out of nowhere," he said. "I remember looking outside my window and there was so much lightning, and then the power went off... it was not a flickering outage. It went off immediately in a blink of an eye, (and) that's when I knew I needed to get into a safe place."



Taylor found a safe space to hide in the garage, but recalled he "could feel the whole house completely shake, and I just had to get into the crawl space and I held on.



"I heard the debris. I heard the train sound. I held on for dear life," he explained. "There for a moment, it's almost like I went through temporary insanity because it's such a traumatic experience because you don't know at that point where the storm is tracking."



While the Do I Make You Proud star assured fans he is well, he revealed there is damage to his home, adding: "There were trees snapped. My roof is damaged. My patio furniture was in a tree three blocks from me... Halfway down my alleyway buildings had collapsed and roofs were missing."



Twenty-four people were killed in Tennessee during the tornado and violent storms on Tuesday. On Thursday, country music stars, including Dave Haywood and Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum, helped the Rebuilding Tennessee telethon raise $373,000 towards relief efforts in the area.