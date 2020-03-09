Evangeline Lily got candid with fans on social media as she opened up about feeling "alone and unseen."
The former Lost star shared a snap of herself sporting a new blonde pixie cut and when the 40-year-old actress asked fans which hair colour they liked better on her, she confessed she wanted to switch up her style after emerging from a difficult time last year.
"I had such a rough year last year but I didn't want to share all of it with you because i didn't want to be a dark cloud in your world," she told fans. "All I've ever wanted to do was put joy in the world. To add sunshine. I didn't want you to be having a perfectly good day and then have my post make you sad. But I struggle deeply with feeling that all I ever am is what I feel everyone else wants and needs me to be. I often feel alone and unseen."
She continued: "Publicly, I hid and made light of my deepest traumas and laughed in the face of my most profound pain. Until, last year, I broke. Suddenly I was forced to face my weakness and my limitations, my trauma and fears. I was left with no choice but to accept that I am limited or...carry on down a road of perfectionist denial that would inevitably kill me."
While the Ant-Man actress assured her followers she's "coming out of that deep place," she confessed she still feels "disconnected" from her fanbase.
"As I start to breathe the fresh air, as I start to find my new, limited footing, I feel disconnected from you," Evangeline added. "I feel it's pointless to share the light when you don't know my darkness. I feel lost and apathetic about this space we share."
Evangeline's 'rough year'
Evangeline Lily got candid with fans on social media as she opened up about feeling "alone and unseen."
More Entertainment News
Recent Trending
- Unmanned bus crashesBurnaby - 7:43 am
- 'Exorcist' priest deadEntertainment - 7:04 am
- Markets take huge plungeBusiness - 6:54 am
- Virus ship set to dockCalifornia - 6:45 am
- Alberta's first COVID casesCoronavirus - 6:41 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]