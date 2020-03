Photo: All rights reserved. Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber's pet cat is back in his arms after a month on the run.



Sushi ran away almost a month ago and Bieber admits he and his wife, Hailey, had begun to give up any hope they had of finding him until a good Samaritan came across the lost puss and got in touch with his worried owner.



The Yummy singer claims skinny Sushi was found miles away from his home.



He adopted the Savannah kitten with his sister Tina last summer.