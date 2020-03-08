154332
Amanda Bynes not engaged

Actress Amanda Bynes has called off her engagement three weeks after accepting Paul Michael's proposal on Valentine's Day on Feb. 14.

He confirmed the news on Sunday, Mar. 8 saying he still considers Amanda his "best friend".

Reports suggested the Hairspray star's family members weren't thrilled about her sudden engagement after meeting her fiance at Alcoholics Anonymous classes a few months before.

She introduced him to fans and followers as the "best person on the face of the Earth".

