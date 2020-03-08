154692
Bella Hadid sued after snap

Bella Hadid has been sued by photographer Timur Mishiev after sharing a snap of herself on her Instagram page without permission.

The supermodel shared a photo of herself wearing a black-and-white-checked Tommy Hilfiger chapeau, from the designer's collaboration with Zendaya in Sept. 2019.

"@zendaya made this hat so I shall wear this hat until I can no longer wear this hat anymore @tommyhilfiger,"? she penned in the caption.

However, Bella failed to obtain permission to post the image from the photographer who took the picture, according to Manhattan Federal Court papers filed by Timur, who claims she had no right to post it and is infringing on his copyright.

He is seeking unspecified damages in the lawsuit.

The case comes after Kim Kardashian was faced with similar charges, with photographer Saeed Bolden accusing her of copyright infringement for posting a photo he took of her and husband Kanye West without permission.

