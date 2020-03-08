154692
Perry's conflict with Bloom

Katy Perry has spoken about the underlying "friction" between herself and fiance Orlando Bloom - just days after announcing the couple is expecting its first child together.

The 35-year-old singer announced the happy pregnancy news in her Never Worn White music video, which she dropped on Wednesday, Mar. 4.

At the end of the video, the camera panned away and showed Katy cradling her growing bump.

However, during an appearance on the On Air With show, Katy opened up on her disagreements with her beau, but insisted that she sees their differences as a positive, because she believes it makes her a better person.

"I have consciously or unconsciously picked a partner that makes sure I keep evolving into the best version of myself," she said. "There's a lot of friction between my partner and I, but that friction breeds something beautiful, it can breed a lot of light."

Katy added: "It's just one of those relationships. I don't know about anyone else who's listening what kind of relationships they've had - and I've had many - but it's like we basically, we get down to the mat and come back up every time."

Meanwhile, Katy and Orlando have reportedly postponed their wedding date, said to have been originally scheduled for June, after deciding it's the wrong time to visit Japan, let alone stage their nuptials there, due to the outbreak of coronavirus, which originated in Asia.

More than 106,000 cases of coronavirus have been registered, with more than 3,600 fatalities worldwide.

