Entertainment  

Post Malone denies drug use

Post Malone has quashed rumours he's battling drug addiction after a video of him stumbling and rolling on the floor during one of his live shows went viral online.

In the clip, the 24-year-old rapper performs his hit song I Fall Apart, and seems to be giving an emotional performance, as he appears to lose his balance and fall to the ground.

As fans on social media speculated the star was under the influence of drugs during the show, the star took the stage in Memphis, Tennessee on Friday night, where he told fans: "I'm not on drugs and I feel the best I've ever f**king felt in my life."

The Circles star went on to insist his fall was part of an attempt to put on dramatic and fun shows every night, telling the crowd: "That's why I've been busting my a*s for these shows and can f**king fall on the floor and do all that fun s**t."

Post, real name Austin Richard Post, thanked fans for their concern, but added he felt amazing without being under the influence, saying: "But for anybody that's concerned here, I appreciate the love and the support, but I feel f**king fantastic and I'm not doing drugs."

Smitty, who DJs for Post, also responded to the speculation in an Instagram Story post, writing: "Posty is fine. This is his stage presence. Had no doubts."

