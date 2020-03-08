155433
Entertainment  

Ben and the Bond girl

Ben Affleck has sparked new romance rumours after jetting off to Havana to hang out with Cuban actress Ana de Armas.

The stars, who met recently while shooting thriller Deep Water together, were spotted in the Cuban capital on Friday and appeared to be more than just acting colleagues.

The Oscar winner and the Knives Out actress recently wrapped director Adrian Lyne's psychological thriller.

De Armas, who shot to fame after appearing in Blade Runner 2049, will also appear in the new James Bond movie, No Time to Die.

Affleck has been casually dating since splitting from his wife Jennifer Garner. The couple finalized its divorce in 2018.

