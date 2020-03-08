Obama gets twerked on

Photo: All rights reserved. Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama enjoyed a girl's night out in Las Vegas as she hit up Christina Aguilera's show at Zappos Theater in Planet Hollywood this week.



The former First Lady of the United States was in Sin City after speaking at the Ultimate Software Connections Conference, and let her hair down after the event by spending Wednesday evening at the star's The Xperience residency show.



In footage obtained by TMZ, the Becoming author is seen dancing in her seat, before she gets singled out by one of Christina's shirtless male dancers during a performance of Lady Marmalade.



The performer makes his way to Michelle's seat and begins twerking in front of her, as she mimics slapping his butt before the guy moves on and the star continues dancing.



The publication added Michelle and her pals were escorted out of the venue by security after the show.