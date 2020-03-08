155392
151065
Entertainment  

Obama gets twerked on

- | Story: 278907

Michelle Obama enjoyed a girl's night out in Las Vegas as she hit up Christina Aguilera's show at Zappos Theater in Planet Hollywood this week.

The former First Lady of the United States was in Sin City after speaking at the Ultimate Software Connections Conference, and let her hair down after the event by spending Wednesday evening at the star's The Xperience residency show.

In footage obtained by TMZ, the Becoming author is seen dancing in her seat, before she gets singled out by one of Christina's shirtless male dancers during a performance of Lady Marmalade.

The performer makes his way to Michelle's seat and begins twerking in front of her, as she mimics slapping his butt before the guy moves on and the star continues dancing.

The publication added Michelle and her pals were escorted out of the venue by security after the show.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Entertainment News

143436


Woke 4-year-old lectures his dad about why he shouldn’t be speeding

Must Watch
This kid knows what’s up. Just listen!
Ellen Pompeo thanks fans as she becomes the last original Grey’s Anatomy star
Showbiz
Ellen Pompeo has thanked Grey’s Anatomy fans after becoming...
Mama pig protective of piglets
Must Watch
I would be terrified, too.
Drooling cat
Must Watch
Drooling cat with its tongue out.


154869
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
Soft 103.9
Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
154365



150923