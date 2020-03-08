Blur on Mars?

Photo: All rights reserved.

Blur drummer Dave Rowntree wants the band to be the first to play live on Mars - even if there's no chance of returning to Earth.



The Girls and Boys hitmakers recorded a track for the European Space Agency's Beagle 2 Lander in 2003, to be belted out when the spacecraft landed on Mars. But, although Beagle 2 touched down safely, it lost contact with controllers for 12 years and, once located in 2015, was unable to beam back data.



Even though Blur will never know if their song, also called Beagle 2, was ever beamed into outer space, they are keen to take an even bigger step.



Now a politician, Dave told Britain's Daily Mirror newspaper that if there's ever a manned trip to the planet, the band is not only on board, but ready to stage a concert there.



"We would love to," he says. "It would definitely have to be Mars though. If they would have 55-year-old slightly overweight, rather unfit men do it, then I'm in. NASA if you're listening, I'm there."



And Dave insists he's up for the pioneering mission, "even if there was no return."



U.S. President Donald Trump has tasked NASA with putting the first person on Mars by 2033, so the band, currently on hiatus, may be able to make its dreams of performing in space come true.



Blur's unique ambition emerges days after astrobiologists revealed NASA's latest rover on the planet has discovered organic molecules which may confirm the existence of life on Mars.