Billy Connolly retires

Photo: All rights reserved. Billy Connolly

Billy Connolly has "finished with stand-up" as he continues to battle Parkinson's disease.



The star, who now lives in Florida with his wife Pamela Stephenson, was diagnosed with the disease six years ago, and gave fans hope of a stage comeback last year when he hinted more performances may be on the cards.



However, in an interview with Sky News, the Scottish star confirmed his stand-up career is over, but insisted he is refusing to let the disease define him.



"I'm finished with stand-up - it was lovely and it was lovely being good at it. It was the first thing I was ever good at," he said.



The comic was famous for his energetic presence on stage, but symptoms of Parkinson's include decreased mobility and difficulty speaking, leaving him unable to perform to his usual standard.



And while he's had offers to "go to Parkinson's things and spend time with Parkinson's people," he confessed he "doesn't approve" of the idea.



"I don't think you should let Parkinson's define you and all your pals be Parkinson's people," he added. "I don't think it's particularly good for you. So I don't do it."