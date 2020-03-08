154642
148404
Entertainment  

Bond delay to cost $50M

- | Story: 278904

James Bond bosses are reportedly set to lose up to $50 million after pushing the release date of their latest movie No Time to Die.

It was announced on Thursday that the scheduled U.K., U.S. and international release dates in April had been pushed back until November due to the global coronavirus spread and the likelihood that the pandemic would lead to cinemas being closed or, at least, attendance being significantly reduced.

And it's now been reported that the delay in release could lead to a multimillion-dollar loss for MGM, the studio behind the film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, MGM can expect to say goodbye to between $30 million and $50 million thanks to the postponement.

This stems largely from a costly marketing campaign already being run, including a trailer spot at the Super Bowl which is reported to have cost $4.5 million .

However, editors at the publication insist if movie bosses hadn't pushed the date, and went ahead with the April releases, they could have lost an estimated $300 million - around 30 per cent of the predicted $1 billion global box office intake.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Entertainment News

145991


Woke 4-year-old lectures his dad about why he shouldn’t be speeding

Must Watch
This kid knows what’s up. Just listen!
Ellen Pompeo thanks fans as she becomes the last original Grey’s Anatomy star
Showbiz
Ellen Pompeo has thanked Grey’s Anatomy fans after becoming...
Mama pig protective of piglets
Must Watch
I would be terrified, too.
Drooling cat
Must Watch
Drooling cat with its tongue out.


153289
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
Soft 103.9
Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


154718
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
154718



155314