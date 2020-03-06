Taylor donates $1 million

153123
Taylor Swift has donated $1 million to aid Nashville tornado relief efforts.

The Lover singer's publicist, Tree Paine, has confirmed to The Tennessean that the longtime Nashville resident has handed over the cash to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund.

"Nashville is my home," Swift wrote in a statement on her Instagram story, "and the fact that so many people have lost their homes and so much more in Middle Tennessee is devastating to me."

She included a link to the Response Fund and encouraged fans to donate to the cause.

Taylor also responded quickly to Nashville's flooding drama a decade ago, founding the Taylor Swift Charitable Fund.

More than 20 people lost their lives as two tornados ripped through Nashville on Tuesday morning. Buildings in the eastern part of the city sustained significant property damage.

Country acts Dan + Shay and Chris Young have also pledged cash for the relief effort, while Kacey Musgraves is donating the proceeds of an upcoming concert and cash raised from the sale of her clothing to the cause.

