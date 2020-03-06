Mom spoiled baby reveal

Photo: All rights reserved. Katy Perry

Katy Perry had planned an elaborate reveal to announce her pregnancy to her parents, but her mom ruined it at the last minute.



The singer announced on Wednesday that she and fiance Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child together, with the baby due this summer.



Speaking about the happy news on Mikey Piff's SiriusXM radio show on Thursday, Katy explained that she'd organized a fun way to tell her family about the baby, by having it printed on a wine label.



But her mom foiled the plan when she spotted the wine bottle on a visit to her daughter's house.



"She just came over and was looking at my wine, which she never does, and she's like, 'What is this?'" Katy recalled. "And that's how it happened. And I was like, 'Well, you ruined the surprise,' but I guess moms have intuition unlike any other, right?"



Elsewhere in the interview, Katy insisted she has no plans to slow down anytime soon, despite the pregnancy announcement, and is looking forward to becoming a working mom.



"I'm joining the force of working moms out there," she smiled. "And that is a very strong force. And I love what I do and it doesn't feel like work and it brings me so much joy, so I just want to continue that state of joy."