153227
153974
Entertainment  

Ryan's tribute to John Candy

- | Story: 278787

Ryan Reynolds offered up a touching tribute to fellow Canadian John Candy on the 26th anniversary of his death.

The Deadpool star took to Instagram on Wednesday to celebrate the comedy actor's legacy and 20-year career on screen.

"So...John Candy passed away 26 years ago today," Reynolds wrote alongside clips of Candy's most beloved roles. "He always walked that tightrope between hilarious and heartbreaking."

He added, "His movies mean so much to me. If you haven't seen his work, check it out. He's absolutely beautiful."

Colin Hanks, whose father Tom co-stared with Candy in 1985's Volunteers, commented on the tribute with his own words of adoration for Candy.

"I love this so very much. He was such a great guy," Hanks wrote.

Candy was found dead in a Mexican hotel room in 1994 from what was believed to be a heart attack at the age of 43. He was filming Wagons East at the time.

His most famous films include Planes, Trains & Automobiles, Uncle Buck, and Spaceballs.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Entertainment News

143436


Pilates slap

Must Watch
Cat clearly doesn’t want his mom doing pilates.
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Friday is finally here!
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Frenchie has loads of energy
Must Watch
This French bulldog has too much energy while playing on the...


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
Soft 103.9
Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
155216



154362