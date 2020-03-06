Ryan's tribute to John Candy

Photo: All rights reserved. Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds offered up a touching tribute to fellow Canadian John Candy on the 26th anniversary of his death.



The Deadpool star took to Instagram on Wednesday to celebrate the comedy actor's legacy and 20-year career on screen.



"So...John Candy passed away 26 years ago today," Reynolds wrote alongside clips of Candy's most beloved roles. "He always walked that tightrope between hilarious and heartbreaking."



He added, "His movies mean so much to me. If you haven't seen his work, check it out. He's absolutely beautiful."



Colin Hanks, whose father Tom co-stared with Candy in 1985's Volunteers, commented on the tribute with his own words of adoration for Candy.



"I love this so very much. He was such a great guy," Hanks wrote.



Candy was found dead in a Mexican hotel room in 1994 from what was believed to be a heart attack at the age of 43. He was filming Wagons East at the time.



His most famous films include Planes, Trains & Automobiles, Uncle Buck, and Spaceballs.