Ozzy pulls out of SXSW

Photo: All rights reserved. Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne has pulled out of an appearance at the SXSW festival in Texas due to coronavirus concerns.



The heavy rocker is already battling a series of medical issues and he has decided not to risk a trip to Austin to promote his documentary The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne.



Apple and Sony bosses have also pulled presentations at SXSW, aka South By Southwest, citing coronavirus fears.



The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne traces the rocker's life from his childhood in poverty and time in prison, to fronting Black Sabbath and his successful solo career, becoming one of rock's elder statesmen.



The documentary also features interviews with Ozzy's wife Sharon and kids, Ice-T, Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie, Jonathan Davis, and Post Malone.