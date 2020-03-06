Hasn't washed hair in a year

Lewis Capaldi hasn't washed his hair in a year as he doesn't like the chemicals in shampoo.
The Scottish singer-songwriter is known for his disheveled appearance, and he has now revealed that he doesn't wash his hair - instead preferring to maintain his locks using dry shampoo.
"I haven't washed my hair in a year, no, but it does feel good though, soft isn't it?" he tells Britain's Daily Star newspaper. "I say I don't put chemicals in my hair but then I do use dry shampoo every other day."
Joking that his skincare regime is equally non-existent, the Someone You Loved singer adds: "What I do is I wake up every day and slap myself on the forehead 100 times on each side and when I face is all red I put my head out of the window and say, 'Who's a pretty boy then?' 99 times."
The 23-year-old singer has been open about his disastrous love life in the past, but his luck appears to have changed for the better, as he is reportedly dating 21-year-old student Catherine Halliday.
The pair recently enjoyed a meal at high street restaurant Prezzo in Lewis' hometown of West Lothian, Scotland.
