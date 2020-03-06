155017
152701
Entertainment  

Hasn't washed hair in a year

- | Story: 278783

Lewis Capaldi hasn't washed his hair in a year as he doesn't like the chemicals in shampoo.

The Scottish singer-songwriter is known for his disheveled appearance, and he has now revealed that he doesn't wash his hair - instead preferring to maintain his locks using dry shampoo.

"I haven't washed my hair in a year, no, but it does feel good though, soft isn't it?" he tells Britain's Daily Star newspaper. "I say I don't put chemicals in my hair but then I do use dry shampoo every other day."

Joking that his skincare regime is equally non-existent, the Someone You Loved singer adds: "What I do is I wake up every day and slap myself on the forehead 100 times on each side and when I face is all red I put my head out of the window and say, 'Who's a pretty boy then?' 99 times."

The 23-year-old singer has been open about his disastrous love life in the past, but his luck appears to have changed for the better, as he is reportedly dating 21-year-old student Catherine Halliday.

The pair recently enjoyed a meal at high street restaurant Prezzo in Lewis' hometown of West Lothian, Scotland.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Entertainment News

145991


Pilates slap

Must Watch
Cat clearly doesn’t want his mom doing pilates.
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Friday is finally here!
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Frenchie has loads of energy
Must Watch
This French bulldog has too much energy while playing on the...


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
154344
Soft 103.9
Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
154365



154251