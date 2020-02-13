153992
153439
Entertainment  

Sean Paul gives up partying

- | Story: 277003

Sean Paul has given up partying, saying he only needs his family and a some marijuana to relax between gigs.

The Gimme the Light hitmaker admits he was once a party animal, as life on the road and creating chart-topping hits meant he needed to unwind.

However, he tells Britain's Daily Star newspaper that his wife Jodi Stewart and their two kids now help him fill the void when he's not performing.

"The music industry is very excessive. We work long hours in the studio, on stages, traveling, and sometimes you feel you need a break, and the break can be to go towards things that don't give you a break," he explains.

"To remain humble is something that has helped, and me being around my family, being back at home with them, that's something that grounds me a lot."

Describing how they help him get through the tough times, he adds: "My wife, my kids, my mom, they are important to me, and thinking of them helps me in any situation like that if I am feeling down, in pain, depressed, whatever it is, they always pick me up, and keep me safe."

However, Sean admits he's not been able to give up smoking marijuana - a vice he's often sung about on his records.

"Me personally, I do smoke too much, but that's a release for me," he explains. "I do think that is different."

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Entertainment News

145991


Backgrounds of photos

Galleries
Sometimes what’s going on in the background is better than the focal point.
Backgrounds of photos (2)
Galleries
Katy Perry’s American Idol co-judges aren’t invited to her wedding
Showbiz
American Idol judges Lionel Ritchie and Luke Bryan haven't...
Cat swipes at sock and splits
Must Watch


153209
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
152455
Soft 103.9
Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
153474



153208