Sean Paul gives up partying

Photo: All rights reserved. Sean Paul

Sean Paul has given up partying, saying he only needs his family and a some marijuana to relax between gigs.



The Gimme the Light hitmaker admits he was once a party animal, as life on the road and creating chart-topping hits meant he needed to unwind.



However, he tells Britain's Daily Star newspaper that his wife Jodi Stewart and their two kids now help him fill the void when he's not performing.



"The music industry is very excessive. We work long hours in the studio, on stages, traveling, and sometimes you feel you need a break, and the break can be to go towards things that don't give you a break," he explains.



"To remain humble is something that has helped, and me being around my family, being back at home with them, that's something that grounds me a lot."



Describing how they help him get through the tough times, he adds: "My wife, my kids, my mom, they are important to me, and thinking of them helps me in any situation like that if I am feeling down, in pain, depressed, whatever it is, they always pick me up, and keep me safe."



However, Sean admits he's not been able to give up smoking marijuana - a vice he's often sung about on his records.



"Me personally, I do smoke too much, but that's a release for me," he explains. "I do think that is different."