Big Bad Wolf @ Rotary

Photo: RotaryCentreForTheArts.com

Grab the family and head on down to the Rotary Centre for the Arts this month for your chance to see a one-of-a-kind show for the whole family.

The Theatre Kelowna Society presents the Big Bad Wolf at the Mary Irwin Theatre in the Rotary Centre for the Arts from Nov. 22 to 26.

You think you may know the story of the Big Bad Wolf, but you will be in for a giant treat when you see Theatre Kelowna’s adaptation of Paddy Malcolm English’s Big Bad Wolf. There are the required three little pigs (who aren’t so little!), and of course Granny and Red Riding Hood. But you will also see Mrs. Claus, elves, sprites, and bunnies, as well as Santa’s famous reindeer on a quest to find the missing Rudolf, a nasty wizard who has nefarious plans up his cloak, and a giant, orange carrot. That alone is worth the price of admission!

There are songs to get you singing along, including a rap song by the infamous reindeer. But they don’t just rap! They are a talented bunch. There’s Vixen who plays the saxophone, Comet who plays the trumpet, and Cupid, who just might be mistaken for Michael Buble!

The cast of 38 range in age from 5 to 85. Some are wily theatre veterans and some are stepping onto the stage for the very first time. It is community theatre at its best.

Join Theatre Kelowna Society at the the Rotary Centre for the Arts from November 22 - 26 for the Big Bad Wolf, directed by Noelle Jefferys. $20 for adults, $10 for kids. Family of four $50. Tickets available at the Rotary Centre for the Arts box office. 250-717-5304 or at rotarycentreforthearts.com