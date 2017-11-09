White Christmas @ KAS

Photo: KelownaActorsStudio.com

Kelowna Actors Studio is pleased to present their encore production of Irving Berlin’s perennial classic, White Christmas, which runs from November 29 to December 17, 2017 with an added Sunday matinee at 1pm on December 17, 2017. Originally presented to KAS audiences in 2010, and based on the 1954 technicolor film starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera Ellen, this sparkling musical is guaranteed to dazzle audiences with big dance numbers and unforgettable musical classics such as “Blue Skies,” “I Love a Piano,” “How Deep Is the Ocean” and, of course, the ubiquitous favourite title track, “White Christmas.” Actors Studio’s adaptation features book by David Ives and Paul Blake and is Based Upon the Paramount Pictures Film Written For the Screen by Norman Krasna, Norman Panama and Melvin Frank.

The simple premise follows army veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis, who have a successful song-and-dance act, who follow two singing sisters to Vermont with romance on their minds. They soon discover that the nearly bankrupt lodge the sisters were scheduled to perform at happens to be owned by their former commander. Nostalgia and duty combine to result in new romance, renewed friendship, and a revival of the resort.

Tickets are available by calling Kelowna Tickets at 250-862-2867 or online www.KelownaActorsStudio.com or visiting them in Orchard Park Shopping Centre.

Dinner, dessert and show only options available.