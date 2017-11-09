A Brief History exhibition

Photo: KelownaArtGallery.com

A solo exhibition by artist Howard Podeswa, entitled A Brief History, opens at the Kelowna Art Gallery this week. The large-scale paintings that make up this show were originally shown at the Koffler Gallery in Toronto.



In recent years, as both world and personal events seemed to steer towards turmoil, Podeswa elected to reflect on the current state of the world.



A Brief History expresses an end-of-times cosmology inspired by artistic and scientific visions. Derived primarily from Dante’s allegories of the afterlife in the Divine Comedy and Stephen Hawking’s quantum theories, Podeswa’s poignant images also re-interpret iconic works by Pieter Breugel the Elder and Francisco Goya.



These compositions build upon intricate layers of personal memories and historical references, as well as recent news images of natural disasters and social upheavals, to convey a complex meditation on the human condition. The immersive scale of the works is intentional and powerful. Each visitor will determine their own contemplative journey by the direction they choose to take through the exhibition.



Curated by Mona Filip for the Koffler Gallery in Toronto in 2016, A Brief History is accompanied by a fully-illustrated catalogue with essays by Mona Filip, John Bentley Mays, and a conversation between artists Howard Podeswa and Stephen Andrews.



Howard Podeswa: A Brief History will be on view from November 11, 2017 to January 7, 2018.



Howard Podeswa lives and works in Toronto, ON. Over the past 27 years he has exhibited his work in Canada, the U.S., Germany, and South Africa. His work often begins with personal history as a catalyst for meditations on art historical legacy, physics, theories of perception, and the state of the world.



The Kelowna Art Gallery is celebrating their 40th anniversary in 2017. They are located at 1315 Water Street in downtown Kelowna. For more information about current exhibitions, public programming, or special events, visit them online at KelownaArtGallery.com or call 250-762-2226.