Acts of Remembrance

Madison Erhardt

Ballet Kelowna is celebrating its 15th anniversary season with a Remembrance Day performance honouring Canada’s veterans.

Acts of Remembrance, a new work by artistic director Simone Orlando, premieres at Kelowna Community Theatre Friday and Saturday.
 
“This year marks the 100th anniversary of the First World War battles of Vimy Ridge and Passchendaele,” said Orlando.

“Acts of Remembrance is a commemorative work, which remembers the courage and sacrifice displayed by Canadians in these bitter conflicts. The choreography is paired with a projection design of wartime images from a number of Okanagan museums. In addition to photographs of local men training at Camp Vernon in 1916, images from the front lines reveal the horrific conditions encountered by those who bravely fought in the trenches."

The program will close with the company premiere of Joe Laughlin’s L’Étiquette. The ensemble piece features period costumes, fluttering fans and elaborately staged scenes inspired by the baroque era.  

Tickets are available at www.kelownatickets.com or by phone at 250-862-2867.

47597