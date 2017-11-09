Drew Barrymore 'hurt'

Photo: All rights reserved. Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore was left hurt after Internet trolls wrote "cruel" comments about her appearance in a recent Instagram video.

The Never Been Kissed star appeared in an Instagram video for her brand Flower Beauty earlier this week to promote their Seal The Deal Setting Sprays. In the clip, Drew appeared make-up free, rocked her natural wavy hair, and wore oversized yellow sunglasses as she stood on a beach and talked about the product before spraying it over her face to show how to use it to set make-up or sunscreen.

She took to her own Instagram account late Wednesday to post a picture showing her looking glam, with red lipstick and straight hair, which was seemingly getting a cut, and admitted the comments she had read had been hurtful.

"Haters gonna hate. Yesterday I saw comments on my Instagram feed about my post that were mean, cruel, and ugly. It hurt me," she wrote.

However, she wasn't going to let them get her down, and thanked her hairdresser and make-up artist for helping her get back up.

"You know what women do when they get hurt???? They pick themselves up!" she continued. "Go get a haircut. Put on some lipstick and chant 'if you don't have something nice to say... don't say anything at all'

"Thank you @markishkreli @yumi_mori for picking a girl up and dusting her off. And more than anything, helping me feel pretty. Pretty is on the inside. But a little love on the outside never hurts. #thisfeedisforlovers."

The 50 First Dates star has never been afraid to post a natural selfie, and she received praise from her followers in July when she shared a snap which showed her unruly, unplucked eyebrows and her grey roots. The pictures received thousands of likes and fans shared messages of support for her make-up free look.