Entertainment  

Beyonce's tears in Houston

Beyonce returned to her hometown of Houston to provide comfort to those affected by Hurricane Harvey, telling them, "This is a celebration of survival."

Accompanied by her mother and former Destiny's Child bandmate Michelle Williams, Beyonce visited with evacuees Friday at the St. John's Church, where she grew up singing.

She wiped away tears as she listened to their stories, including from a family of 16 that fled to Houston after Hurricane Katrina and this time escaped their home through a picture window.

Beyonce told them, "The things that really matter are your health and your children, and your family and your life."

Among the other celebrities who visited evacuees at shelters Friday were Janet Jackson, comedian Kevin Hart and actress Jennifer Garner.

