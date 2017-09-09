Country legend passes

Photo: The Canadian Press

Don Williams, an award-winning country singer with love ballads like "I Believe in You," has died. He was 78.

A statement from his publicist Kirt Webster said he died Friday after a short illness.

Williams had 17 No. 1 hits before retiring in 2016. His mellow sound influenced a later generation of singers including Joe Nichols and Josh Turner and Keith Urban has said Williams drew him to country music.

Williams, nicknamed "the Gentle Giant," had a rich voice, gentle delivery and storytelling style. He toured sparingly, did few media interviews and spent much of his time on his farm west of Nashville.

"It's one of those blessings and curses kind of things," Williams said in an interview with The Associated Press in 1994."If you have the talent, it's a blessing. But there's times that ... a lot of the prices that you have to pay to be a part of it is a curse. But as far as ... the way people have responded to what I've done, there's very few things in my life that I've done that come anywhere close to making you feel exhilarated and humbled and fulfilled and challenged and all that, all at the same time."

His hits included "I Believe in You," ''Lord, I Hope This Day Is Good," ''You're My Best Friend," ''Some Broken Hearts Never Mend," ''Till the Rivers All Run Dry" and "Back in My Younger Days." At least one duet with Emmylou Harris made the charts, "If I Needed You" in 1981.