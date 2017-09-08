Lil Wayne ignoring advice

Photo: All rights reserved. Lil Wayne

Rapper Lil Wayne is a "workaholic" who is unlikely to obey doctor's orders and rest up following his latest seizure scare, according to his manager.

The Lollipop hitmaker, who went public with his epilepsy diagnosis in 2013, was hospitalized in Chicago, Illinois over the weekend after he was found unconscious in his hotel room.

Medics determined the hip-hop star had suffered multiple seizures, likely due to his busy schedule and lack of sleep, and his doctor reportedly urged Wayne to rest for two weeks.

He was discharged from the hospital earlier this week, and is expected to resume his live shows on 23 September, but his manager Cortez Bryant doubts the rapper will be taking it easy as he continues his recovery, because Wayne has always brushed off his team's concerns for his well-being.

"I tell him that (to take time off to rest) all the time but I don't think that's gonna work, man," Bryant told TMZ.com. "He's a workaholic. That's what got him to where he is now, man. He's just (in) the studio all the time trying to make music, get through this situation and give his fans what they need."

Bryant also insisted Wayne's health problems are solely the result of his epilepsy, a brain cell disorder, which they have learned to deal with in recent years.

"He's a epileptic, so that's the reality of it," the manager continued. "It's something that we're gonna have to deal with for the rest of his life and, you know, we'll just make sure he's popping meds (sic) and try to force him to get some rest, but sometimes he doesn't do that."

Despite Wayne's condition, Bryant is adamant the illness won't prompt the 34-year-old rapper to retire from the music industry early: "It's not gonna hinder us and stop us," he added.

Bryant's comments emerge days after Wayne's daughter Reginae Carter assured fans her famous father was "doing fine" following his hospitalization.