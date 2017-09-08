45162
45233

Entertainment  

Lil Wayne ignoring advice

- | Story: 206107

Rapper Lil Wayne is a "workaholic" who is unlikely to obey doctor's orders and rest up following his latest seizure scare, according to his manager.

The Lollipop hitmaker, who went public with his epilepsy diagnosis in 2013, was hospitalized in Chicago, Illinois over the weekend after he was found unconscious in his hotel room.

Medics determined the hip-hop star had suffered multiple seizures, likely due to his busy schedule and lack of sleep, and his doctor reportedly urged Wayne to rest for two weeks.

He was discharged from the hospital earlier this week, and is expected to resume his live shows on 23 September, but his manager Cortez Bryant doubts the rapper will be taking it easy as he continues his recovery, because Wayne has always brushed off his team's concerns for his well-being.

"I tell him that (to take time off to rest) all the time but I don't think that's gonna work, man," Bryant told TMZ.com. "He's a workaholic. That's what got him to where he is now, man. He's just (in) the studio all the time trying to make music, get through this situation and give his fans what they need."

Bryant also insisted Wayne's health problems are solely the result of his epilepsy, a brain cell disorder, which they have learned to deal with in recent years.

"He's a epileptic, so that's the reality of it," the manager continued. "It's something that we're gonna have to deal with for the rest of his life and, you know, we'll just make sure he's popping meds (sic) and try to force him to get some rest, but sometimes he doesn't do that."

Despite Wayne's condition, Bryant is adamant the illness won't prompt the 34-year-old rapper to retire from the music industry early: "It's not gonna hinder us and stop us," he added.

Bryant's comments emerge days after Wayne's daughter Reginae Carter assured fans her famous father was "doing fine" following his hospitalization.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Entertainment News

Phil Mickelson takes golf advice from young fan before attempting shot out of the rough

Must Watch
In 15 years ESPN will play this clip incessantly when Riley wins his first Masters.
Chester Bennington’s widow shares picture taken days before singer’s death
Music
Chester Bennington's widow Talinda has shared a picture of...
This little dog opening a sliding door is the most inspiring thing you’ll see today
Must Watch
Meet Bernie. Bernie really wants to get inside.
Friday Fails – September 8, 2017
Galleries
We’ve got some fresh fails teed up!


44999
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
45285


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada