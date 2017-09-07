45162
Prince George's first day

Prince William took son George to his first day of school on Thursday, while pregnant wife Catherine continues to battle against severe morning sickness.

The heir to the British throne drove his four-year-old through the gates into the car park of Thomas's Battersea in London, where he then helped him out of the vehicle and carried his bag as the pair strolled hand-in-hand up to the entrance.

Looking somewhat nervous, George held on tight to his father's hand as he made his way into the school, wearing a pair of navy shorts with a navy jumper featuring the school's red crest. Black socks and shoes, as well as a pale blue shirt under the jumper, completed the uniform.

William and George were met by Helen Haslem, head of the lower school, with William telling the teacher that his son had been watching and had "noticed" the other boys going into the school in their uniforms.

George then shook Ms Haslem's hand, with the teacher taking his other hand to accompany him into the reception classroom.

William's wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, had also been due to join George on his first day. However, following the news that she and William are expecting their third child together, Catherine has been struggling with hyperemesis gravidarum, as she did during her previous two pregnancies.

The condition means she has had to cancel several public engagements, including accompanying George to Thomas's Battersea.

A Kensington Palace spokesman announced the royal baby news on Monday, stating: "Their royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child. The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news."

35298