Foxx and Holmes caught

Photo: All rights reserved. Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes appeared to confirm long-running relationship rumors by holding hands in public on Monday.

The Ray actor and former Dawson's Creek star, who have been romantically linked since 2013, have dodged rumors of a relationship for years and have never been pictured together in public. Until Monday, that is, when they were photographed holding hands as they walked barefoot along a beach in Malibu, California.

In the snaps, obtained by the Daily Mail Online, the rumored couple looked casually dressed, with Katie wearing a blue peasant-style summer dress and Jamie, 49, wearing Adidas sweatpants and a black T-shirt. They both wore sunglasses and beige fedora hats as they strolled across the sand near the shoreline hand-in-hand and played around in the shallow water.

The photographs also showed them relaxing on the outside terrace of a beachside property as they celebrated America's Labor Day holiday on Monday.

Katie, 38, was previously married Tom Cruise from 2006 to 2012 and they are parents to 11-year-daughter Suri.

Jamie, who has two daughters Corinne and Annalise, has previously denied dating Katie, telling Entertainment Tonight in 2013, "The rumours are 100 per cent not true. In fact, it's quite hilarious because we simply danced at a charity event along with a lot of other people."

Her representative also urged the media to stop speculating about her love life, telling GossipCop.com in 2015: "These stories are untrue... Katie is not dating anyone... She was on phone with her daughter when she supposedly was overheard saying I love you... This gossip needs to stop."

Last year, Jamie's pal Real Housewives of Atlanta star Claudia Jordan appeared to confirm they were dating and were "very happy" together, but later backtracked and said she had no knowledge about their relationship.